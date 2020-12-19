AXE WEEK Weekly Roundup and Game Predictions: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to turn the tide in this abbreviated 2020 season when the Minnesota Golden Gophers enter Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victors of the 130th edition of the rivalry between the two programs will once again be able to chop down the goal posts and have bragging rights for another year. UW (2-3) also hopes to avoid falling for the fourth-consecutive contest.
Here is all you need to know in catching this weekend's action, along with BadgerBlitz.com's game predictions and weekly features getting you ready for the divisional clash.
HOW TO WATCH
Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. CT
Where: Camp Randall Stadium; Madison, Wis.
TV: BTN; Mark Followill on play-by-play, Matt Millen as the analyst, and Rick Pizzo serving as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: FOX Sports app or FOXSports.com/live
Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play and Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts; Patrick Herb will take on sideline reporter duties
Stream Radio: Sirius 106, XM 207
Current line: -12.5 to -13.5 Wisconsin (according to the Action Network)
All-Time series: Wisconsin 61-60-8
Wisconsin's record when playing in Madison: Wisconsin 34-23-6
CATCH UP ON BADGERBLITZ.COM'S COVERAGE FROM AXE WEEK
*Kocorowski: 3-2-1: Wisconsin prepares (again) to defend Paul Bunyan's Axe (subscription required)
*Worgull: Excited About Playing Minnesota, Badgers Await Bowl Possibilities
*Kocorowski: Previewing Minnesota with Rivals.com's The Gopher Report (subscription required)
*Worgull: Notes: In Recruiting Dollars, Wisconsin Gets the Most Bang for its Buck
*Worgull: Five Burning Questions: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (subscription required)
*McNamara: On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (subscription required)
CHECK OUT ALL OF BADGERBLITZ.COM's EARLY SIGNING PERIOD COVERAGE
*Kocorowski: Peer-to-Peer: Deacon Hill on Wisconsin's projected commits on offense (subscription required)
*Kocorowski: Rucci-on-Rucci: Breaking down Wisconsin commit Nolan Rucci (subscription required)
*Kocorowski: Peer-to-Peer: T.J. Bollers on Wisconsin's projected commits on defense (subscription required)
*Kocorowski: NSD Preview: Wisconsin's recruiting competition in the 2021 class (subscription required)
*Kocorowski: Chaney-on-Chaney: Breaking down Wisconsin ILB commit Jake Chaney
*McNamara: NSD Preview: A look at Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class
*McNamara: NSD Preview: How Wisconsin put together its best class of the Rivals era
*Kocorowski: Takeaways from Saeed Khalif's pre-Signing Day discussion on UW recruiting (subscription required)
*Worgull: Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard Gush About Wisconsin's 2021 Signing Class
*McNamara: Signing Class Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Defense (subscription required)
*Worgull: Breaking Down Wisconsin's 2021 Recruiting Class
*McNamara: Signing Class Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Offense (subscription required)
*Kocorowski: More from Saeed Khalif: Wisconsin a "blue-blood program" (subscription required)
*Worgull: BadgerBlitz.com PODCAST: Ep.131: Breaking Down the Best Recruiting Class in Badgers History
*Kocorowski: "Bollers-on-Bollers:" Breaking down Wisconsin commit T.J. Bollers (subscription required)
***JOIN US IN THE BADGERS' DEN GAME THREAD FOR MORE NEWS AND ANALYSIS***
SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL
Wisconsin may be a mess offensively, but the Badgers have enough playmakers to get things done on the defensive side. UW will be tested against tailback Mo Ibrahim, the top tailback in the conference this season, but a defense that is "ticked off" should do the trick today.
Wisconsin 24, Minnesota 13
STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ
Expect another tough outing for Wisconsin’s offense in this one with Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Jalen Berger likely not available. Though Graham Mertz and the group will still be down their top playmakers, the level of defense Minnesota pales in comparison to that of Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. The Gophers have just the 89th best defense in the country giving up 431.5 yards a game. On the flip side, Wisconsin’s top ranked defense should continue to hold its own.
Wisconsin 16 Minnesota 9
SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI
This one is difficult to pick. It's strength-on-strength with Wisconsin's conference-leading run defense -- which also is ranked third in the entire FBS in that category at just a hint over 83 yards an outing -- against a Minnesota ground game averaging nearly 200 a contest and featuring the Big Ten's most productive back in Mohamed Ibrahim. This is the big matchup for the contest, and if the Badgers' contain this aspect of the Gophers' offense up, it will go a long way in securing the Axe for a second consecutive year.
On the flip side, Wisconsin's rushing attack suffered without Berger against Iowa, and he was not listed on UW's depth chart earlier this week (though we will not receive his "official" status until 30-60 minutes before kickoff). That being said, this area of the game may have the ability to put up some significant numbers against a Minnesota defense that has allowed at least 197 rushing yards in four of its six games. The Gophers are allowing 6.6 yards per carry, including about 5.5 against the Huskers last week.
With scoring just 20 points in three games, I am hesitant to put a double-digit scoring affair in my prediction, and a Wisconsin win. Even further clouding my perception here is the way head coach Paul Chryst noted that both senior wide outs Davis and Pryor "haven't done a ton" during the week, and the Badgers need someone outside of Jake Ferguson and Chimere Dike to really step up.
However, who knows how turnovers could play a role in this contest, and it's a rivalry game so you can sometimes throw out logic.
I think Wisconsin halts Ibrahim and the Minnesota ground game enough, and somehow I believe the UW offense generates what it needs to in putting up some yards and points to pull out a W.
Call me an optimist -- and of course turnovers can change the game -- but Wisconsin 16, Minnesota 13.