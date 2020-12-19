The Wisconsin Badgers hope to turn the tide in this abbreviated 2020 season when the Minnesota Golden Gophers enter Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victors of the 130th edition of the rivalry between the two programs will once again be able to chop down the goal posts and have bragging rights for another year. UW (2-3) also hopes to avoid falling for the fourth-consecutive contest. Here is all you need to know in catching this weekend's action, along with BadgerBlitz.com's game predictions and weekly features getting you ready for the divisional clash.

HOW TO WATCH

The Badgers defeated the Gophers in a Winter Wonderland last November. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. CT Where: Camp Randall Stadium; Madison, Wis. TV: BTN; Mark Followill on play-by-play, Matt Millen as the analyst, and Rick Pizzo serving as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: FOX Sports app or FOXSports.com/live Radio: Badger Sports Network with Matt Lepay on play-by-play and Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts; Patrick Herb will take on sideline reporter duties Stream Radio: Sirius 106, XM 207 Current line: -12.5 to -13.5 Wisconsin (according to the Action Network) All-Time series: Wisconsin 61-60-8 Wisconsin's record when playing in Madison: Wisconsin 34-23-6

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

Wisconsin may be a mess offensively, but the Badgers have enough playmakers to get things done on the defensive side. UW will be tested against tailback Mo Ibrahim, the top tailback in the conference this season, but a defense that is "ticked off" should do the trick today. Wisconsin 24, Minnesota 13

STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ

Expect another tough outing for Wisconsin’s offense in this one with Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Jalen Berger likely not available. Though Graham Mertz and the group will still be down their top playmakers, the level of defense Minnesota pales in comparison to that of Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. The Gophers have just the 89th best defense in the country giving up 431.5 yards a game. On the flip side, Wisconsin’s top ranked defense should continue to hold its own. Wisconsin 16 Minnesota 9

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI