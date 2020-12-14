Todd and Stacy Rucci have already seen their sons play on a high school football field together. Now as Nolan Rucci is set to sign with Wisconsin this week during the early signing period, how would they feel to potentially see their boys do so at the college level?

“I don't know if I can describe it in words," Todd Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com on Dec. 11.

Rucci recalled the play where his sons -- Nolan at left tackle and older brother, Hayden, at tight end -- not only were in the same huddle during the younger sibling's sophomore season but right next to each other.

"When those two lined up together in three-point stances, I almost teared up," Rucci said.

As a father, "a football guy," and someone who has coached both of his sons, seeing Hayden and Nolan work together throughout that season, talking about plays, Rucci acknowledged "it was really cool."