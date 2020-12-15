Wisconsin holds 21 scholarship prospects as commits as the early signing period begins on Wednesday. Of course, within both the Big Ten Conference and outside of it, the football program needed to sell itself against some top-notch FBS competition.

It apparently has done so, since as of Tuesday morning, UW ranks No. 15 in the country for the 2021 class, according to Rivals.com.

That said, it is good to always check in and see where there was overlap between some familiar and not-so-familiar programs competing on the recruiting front. BadgerBlitz.com compiled all the reported offer sheets of Wisconsin commits and then cross-referenced them with which teams also offered.

Here are some of the programs that Wisconsin frequently competed against to fill out this cycle's signees and its highest-rated class ever in the Rivals.com rankings era.