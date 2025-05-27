Three-star EDGE/ATH Jackson Samuels Ford previews official visit slate

Class of 2026 high-three-star EDGE/athlete Jackson Samuels Ford has five official visits set.

The Malvern Preparatory School (Malvern, Pennsylvania) product currently ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. Samuels Ford is being recruited primarily as a defensive end/edge rusher, but schools have offered him on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end as well.

Samuels Ford will begin his official visit slate at Wisconsin this coming weekend, May 30 through June 1. He will then will immediately head to Kentucky for an early-week visit from June 2 through June 4. Next up is a trip to Penn State from June 6 through June 8. Next, Samuels Ford will travel to Ohio State for the weekend of June 13 through June 15. The versatile athlete concludes his round of official visits at Michigan during the weekend of June 20 through June 22.

"I’m looking for a good feeling and connection when I am in person at these programs," Samuels Ford said about what he is looking forward to about the official visits.

Rivals.com spoke further with Samuels Ford to get his thoughts on each of the five contenders, to find out what the most important factors are in his recruitment and to identify if he has a commitment timeline in mind.