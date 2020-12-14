NSD: Peer-to-Peer: Deacon Hill on Wisconsin's projected commits on offense
Wisconsin's 2021 class stands at a firm 21 commits heading into the early signing period this week. You have heard about each future Badger from the analysts, the coaches, the players themselves ... but what about a couple of their soon-to-be teammates?
BadgerBlitz.com spoke with two commits recently regarding the incoming class. Tuesday, we will share the thoughts of four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers about the projected players to suit up for Jim Leonhard's defense. Kicking off the week, though, we asked quarterback Deacon Hill to discuss those slated to join him on Joe Rudolph's offense.
When talking with the California signal caller on Dec. 9, BadgerBlitz.com asked his opinions on what stands out about each player, and what they will bring to the program.
ATHLETE JACKSON ACKER
Hill discussed Acker -- the Verona (WI) standout who committed to UW in June 2019 -- as a player who "works hard." However, he also mentioned his personality.
“He's outgoing in the sense that he's not afraid to be around the guys, meet everybody, make sure everybody's good," Hill said. "He's involved in the [group] chat a lot, sends a lot of stuff in there. But I think [what] he could bring to the table, he's not going to be afraid to work hard. He's not gonna be afraid of the competition. I think he's gonna be ready when we get there.
"He's got a good size on him for running back or whatever position he's gonna play at the college level. I think what he's gonna bring to the table is that that type of mentality of ‘I'm not afraid of who you are, what school you go to,’ stuff like that.”
WIDE RECEIVER MARKUS ALLEN
