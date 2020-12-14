Wisconsin's 2021 class stands at a firm 21 commits heading into the early signing period this week. You have heard about each future Badger from the analysts, the coaches, the players themselves ... but what about a couple of their soon-to-be teammates?

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with two commits recently regarding the incoming class. Tuesday, we will share the thoughts of four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers about the projected players to suit up for Jim Leonhard's defense. Kicking off the week, though, we asked quarterback Deacon Hill to discuss those slated to join him on Joe Rudolph's offense.

When talking with the California signal caller on Dec. 9, BadgerBlitz.com asked his opinions on what stands out about each player, and what they will bring to the program.