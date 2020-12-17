MADISON, Wis. – Stuck in a three-game losing streak, the University of Wisconsin has been stuck in reverse since an uplifting victory at Michigan more than a month ago. Having the longest-running rivalry in college football return to the schedule has proven to be an uplifting gift from the conference.

Instead of playing a mostly meaningless game during the conference’s champions week, the Badgers get to host Minnesota in the final game of the regular season this Saturday (3 p.m./Big Ten Network) after the Nov.28 meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Gophers’ program.

The Badgers (2-3) have won 22 of their last 25 meetings with the Gophers, including last season’s 38-17 victory in Minneapolis. However, the Gophers enter the weekend with a better overall record and on a two-game winning streak after winning short-handed last weekend at Nebraska.

Dating to the 2010 season, Wisconsin has won 22 of its last 25 games with a traveling trophy on the line but lost the Heartland Trophy last weekend in an ugly 28-7 defeat at Iowa.

In what will be the latest date the Badgers have played a regular-season home game in their program history, here are five burning questions I have.

