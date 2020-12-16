We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2021 and turning our attention to 2022 and beyond.

Head coach Paul Chryst 's sixth full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 1; Signed: 1

Breakdown: Wisconsin was the first school to offer Deacon Hill, a decision that looked better and better over the last 18 months as the three-star quarterback changed his body and developed his skillset. The standout from California remained rock solid to the Badgers since his pledge in June of 2019 despite a late push from UCLA.

The only lingering "what if" involves Ty Thompson, who visited Wisconsin just prior to Hill's commitment. The five-star quarterback was rumored to be very high on the Badgers at that time, but Jon Budmayr felt strongly enough about Hill to accept his pledge.

"I thought (Budmayr) identified him really early," offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said on Wednesday. "We thought we had great arm strength. When you compared him to the best players in the country that were out there, we thought he was right there from the jump. A lot of recognition, a lot of people have seen that as it went along, but we just thought he fit everything we were looking for as a QB.

"We really like the kid. We thought personality-wise, the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us. We were pumped at the time and we continue to be pumped about him."

Biggest Miss: Jake Rubley (Kansas State), Ty Thompson (Oregon).