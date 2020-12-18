That "first love" on the diamond increased T.J.'s skillset on the football field, according to Trevor. The former Iowa fullback, who played for head coach Hayden Fry from the mid-to-late 1990s, also pointed to the basketball court for his son's acquired explosiveness in facing peers that were taller than him, along with a couple other traits.

Just two days ago, however, T.J. -- the No. 103 prospect in the nation for the 2021 class -- made his decision official to play inside Camp Randall Stadium for Wisconsin's football program.

"We always thought that if he was going to go and do anything, it was gonna be in baseball," Trevor told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week.

"T.J.’s got basketball player catching hands and touch with the ball," Trevor said. "He's got baseball player eyesight and ball tracking, and then acceleration because he played in the outfield as well as catcher. He used all of those skills to track the ball, accelerate and track people. In baseball, it’s not like you slowly run anywhere. It's always a full sprint whenever you’ve got to run. Then the lateral movements and all."

Now T.J. Bollers will take his talents to Madison an enroll early for the Badgers. On Wisconsin's National Signing Day page, the program listed the Iowa native at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard boasted about Bollers's versatility and noted that the Badgers "see him as an outside linebacker kind of plus."

"We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us," Leonhard told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon. "Great physicality with what he has shown in high school, and as he grows into his body, it's gonna be a lot of fun to put him in different positions."

Trevor expects T.J. to develop further physically and transform at Wisconsin, but he is intrigued by how his son will grow in the knowledge of the game.

“Mental-wise is the thing that I'm looking for, that I'm interested in seeing when we have conversations about football plays, technique. I'm gonna be picking his brain," Trevor Bollers said.

RELATED: "Rucci-on-Rucci" Breaking down Wisconsin commit Nolan Rucci; "Chaney-on-Chaney:" Breaking down Wisconsin commit Jake Chaney

In a new BadgerBlitz.com series during this 2021 early signing period, we introduce "Bollers-on-Bollers"-- a Q&A with Trevor talking about T.J.'s development, his recruiting process that led him to Wisconsin and more.

The interview has been edited between two sessions with Trevor Bollers in the past week on Dec. 13 and 17. [Writer's note: Big thanks to Trevor for making the time twice as BadgerBlitz.com dealt with some technical issues on the audio recordings.]