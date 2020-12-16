Signing Class Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Defense
Head coach Paul Chryst's sixth full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.
We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2021 and turning our attention to 2022 and beyond.
DEFENSIVE LINE | Grade: C+
Needed: 2; Signed: 1
Breakdown: Michael Jarvis, listed Wednesday as a defensive end, is going to bring some versatility to the line. With that, the three-star prospect reminds me a bit of former Badger Conor Sheehy. But assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield probably would have liked to have added another big nose tackle in the middle, which will now be a priority in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
“Mike Jarvis - love as a defensive lineman," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard told reporters Wednesday. "He fits what we do - right mentality - and he can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level and we’re looking forward to developing his skills and continuing to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on the tape and you go, ‘dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’ ”
Biggest Miss: Jeremiah Pittman (Iowa), Tyler Kiehne (UCLA).
“I made a list of dream schools, Wisconsin was number one. When I started being recruited by them it was a dream come true. Wisconsin is gonna bring the best version of me out.”— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Dreams 🤝 Reality
Can’t wait @Mjarvis42! #NSD21 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8ga8wma3ZO
INSIDE LINEBACKERS | Grade: B+
