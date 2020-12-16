 BadgerBlitz.com assigns grades to Wisconsin's defensive signees in the 2021 class.
Signing Class Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Defense

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Head coach Paul Chryst's sixth full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2021 and turning our attention to 2022 and beyond.

DEFENSIVE LINE | Grade: C+

Needed: 2; Signed: 1

Breakdown: Michael Jarvis, listed Wednesday as a defensive end, is going to bring some versatility to the line. With that, the three-star prospect reminds me a bit of former Badger Conor Sheehy. But assistant coach Inoke Breckterfield probably would have liked to have added another big nose tackle in the middle, which will now be a priority in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

“Mike Jarvis - love as a defensive lineman," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard told reporters Wednesday. "He fits what we do - right mentality - and he can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level and we’re looking forward to developing his skills and continuing to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on the tape and you go, ‘dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’ ”

Biggest Miss: Jeremiah Pittman (Iowa), Tyler Kiehne (UCLA).

INSIDE LINEBACKERS | Grade: B+

