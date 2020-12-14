“It’s a big one and we’re just grateful for this opportunity,” quarterback Graham Mertz said Monday. “Anytime you have a trophy game, especially playing for the Axe, it’s big time.”

MADISON, Wis. – The melancholy mood around the University of Wisconsin football offices likely dissipated early afternoon Sunday, taking away some of the sting of three consecutive losses that had stained the Badgers season.

The Big Ten originally designed the ninth week of conference season as a crossover week, matching up teams from the West Division against teams in the East Division based on where they finished in the standings.

While the league is getting the West Division champion Ohio State against the East Division champion Northwestern, the Big Ten is now using its final week to play three games previously canceled because of COVID (Indiana v. Purdue and Michigan State v. Maryland the others). The other three games are Nebraska v. Rutgers, Michigan v. Iowa and Illinois v. Penn State.

UW was originally supposed to host Minnesota Nov.28 until the Gophers had to postpone because of elevated COVID numbers in its program. The Gophers played the week before the UW game missing over 20 plays, missed two weeks of games and played last week missing over 30 players.

Despite the shortcoming, Minnesota (3-3) won both games, beating Purdue at home and winning at Nebraska over the weekend.

Including last season’s 38-17 victory at Minnesota that clinched Wisconsin the division championship, the Badgers have won 22 of the last 24 meetings. The two schools have played every year since 1907 and this Saturday’s 130th meeting extends the most-played rivalry in the FBS.

“It’s definitely huge (to play Minnesota),” inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “We were all excited to play them three weeks ago and to get that game canceled, it crushed us. A lot of us were a little upset because that’s the big one, Wisconsin vs. Minnesota. That’s the game that every year you go into, that’s the goal, to go win that game and keep the Axe. Guys are definitely pumped to play that game this year.”

While the game won’t have any national implications as it did last year, the Badgers will likely be fighting to increase their bowl streak to 19 seasons. The NCAA did away with minimum win requirements to qualify for a bowl, good news for a conference that currently has 10 teams at or below .500. Because of COVID, 11 bowl games have already been canceled, including three (Red Box, Pinstripe and Quick Lanes) with a Big Ten Conference tie-in.

Additionally, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Virginia have announced they will not participate in a postseason bowl if offered.

Never willing to look ahead, head coach Paul Chryst said bowl conversations would likely occur with interested parties and his team following Saturday.

“From the beginning what guys wanted to do, and a lot of people didn’t necessarily believe this, they want to play,” he said. “They enjoy playing the game and they enjoy playing it with each other. Absolutely this has been a different year. This is the first time we’re still finishing the season and we’re still finishing up the semester. This is when you’re in bowl prep and you have some days off on the heavy exam days or leading up to it.

“You do want to finish this thing out right first, this being the regular season. Any game in the future is something that’s earned. When you’ve earned it, you always appreciate it.”

“One thing I do believe in, I think the bowls are an awesome part for the experience of the players and for programs. I know there’s a lot of narratives, but I know our guys have had great experiences at a number of different bowls. In many ways, we are partners with (the bowls). They help us, and anyway we can help them that falls under the right thing to do.”

Mertz was a little more direct when the question was posed to him if he and his teammates would be up for another game after an emotionally-taxing season.

“I tell you what, if you love football, you want to play another game,” he said. “I know, especially this team, it’s a great group of guys that love to play the game, love the sport. I think we would be grateful for one. I would love to play a little bit more ball.”

