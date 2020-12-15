NSD: Peer-to-Peer: T.J. Bollers on Wisconsin's projected commits on defense
Wisconsin's 2021 class stands at a firm 21 commits heading into the early signing period this week. You have heard about each future Badger from the analysts, the coaches, the players themselves ... but what about a couple of their soon-to-be teammates?
Four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (and Riley Mahlman for one player ... more on that in a bit) gives us the scoop the projected players to suit up for Jim Leonhard's defense.
When talking with the Iowa native on Dec. 7, we asked his opinions on what stands out about each player and what they will bring to the program.
RELATED: QB Deacon Hill breaks down Wisconsin's projected commits on offense
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER AYO ADEBOGUN
When talking about Adebogun, one of Wisconsin's six in-state commits, Bollers believes the projected outside linebacker "is a great fit in our group."
"I know we talk about the group chat a lot in a lot of the interviews that we do, but he pops in here and there," Bollers said. "He's not really super active, but when he does, he always brings a lot of energy. I've never talked to him, like on the phone or met him personally, but even watching his film, he's explosive and he's fast. He still has plenty of space to grow more into his body and gain weight so that he can get even stronger. He's just a great fit for our defense, and I'm excited to play with him.”
SAFETY BRAELON ALLEN
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news