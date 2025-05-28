Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 safeties

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off the board.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few weeks and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties.
QUICK SAFETY BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin will see some turnover next offseason with projected starters Preston Zachman and Austin Brown, as well as key reserve Owen Arnett, heading into their final year of eligibility. But through the portal and high school recruiting, the Badgers should be equipped to handle that blow with Matt Jung, Matthew Traynor, Grant Dean, Luke Emmerich and Remington Moss also penciled in to return in 2026.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has already hosted top target Messiah Tilson. No less than four other safety prospects are set to visit over the next three weekends.