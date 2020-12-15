Starting next month, James Chaney will see two of his sons play college football.

James "Bud" Chaney, a defensive back, is now part of the Valdosta State football program after initially starting out at the Citadel. In January, linebacker Jake Chaney is set to enroll early at Wisconsin.

According to the elder Chaney, himself a former Florida State defensive lineman, "it's something that I've always dreamed of."

One of the first things on Chaney's agenda was to make sure his sons were going to run track at an early age, noting that Jake -- who committed to Wisconsin in March -- has been doing since he was about five or six years old.

"I wanted to make sure that they weren't going to be undersized defensive linemen who couldn't run and who weren't athletic," Chaney told BadgerBlitz.com on the afternoon of Dec. 12, just after fishing with Jake in near-perfect conditions in Southwest Florida. [writer's note: As a former resident of Cape Coral, Fla., where the Chaneys live, can you tell I'm a hint jealous when he mentioned it was 80 degrees?]

"I had that plan in place, and I left it totally up to them. They asked me, 'Dad, I want to play football.' I said, 'Well, there's only one way to play it, and that's my way,' and they agreed to it.

"A bunch of torn up backyards and weights on the lanai and track meets and football camps and trainers later, both of them are playing college football."

In a new BadgerBlitz.com series during this 2021 early signing period, we introduce "Chaney-on-Chaney"-- a Q&A with James talking about Jake's development, his recruiting process that led him to Wisconsin and more.

