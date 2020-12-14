Saturday's newly-scheduled matchup between Wisconsin and Minnesota will be both programs' final rivalry game of the 2020 season

UW (2-3) hopes to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe against Minnesota (3-3) on Saturday (3 p.m. BTN), which comes off a road victory against Nebraska this past weekend.

Before we hear from head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon, BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to discuss three things from this weekend, two questions leading up to UW-Minnesota and one prediction for Saturday's game.