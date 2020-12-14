3-2-1: Wisconsin prepares (again) to defend Paul Bunyan's Axe
Saturday's newly-scheduled matchup between Wisconsin and Minnesota will be both programs' final rivalry game of the 2020 season
UW (2-3) hopes to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe against Minnesota (3-3) on Saturday (3 p.m. BTN), which comes off a road victory against Nebraska this past weekend.
Before we hear from head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon, BadgerBlitz.com brings back our 3-2-1 feature to discuss three things from this weekend, two questions leading up to UW-Minnesota and one prediction for Saturday's game.
THREE THINGS I THINK OR LEARNED AFTER THIS WEEKEND
Let’s try this again#AxeWeek // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/buCl1CtuXB— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2020
1. The Big Ten got it right with Wisconsin vs. Minnesota.
Instead of facing a program from the Big Ten East, the conference announced the two rivals would face off and not miss a season of play. It will be the 130th matchup between the Badgers and the Gophers, and despite the season not going as planned for both programs in the win column and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will provide some excitement for the players and their fans.
Outside of the Big Ten Championship game between Ohio State and Northwestern, two other matchups that seem intriguing include Iowa-Michigan and Purdue-Indiana. For the latter, both programs announced on Dec. 9 that the Dec. 12 matchup would canceled "due to rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools," according to a joint statement by the schools. Now the two appear to be hoping to face off this week.
🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020
Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh
2. College basketball's schedule continues to morph, and the Badgers are no exception.
