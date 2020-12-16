Breaking Down Wisconsin's 2021 Recruiting Class
An introduction to the Wisconsin Badgers 2021 football recruiting class.
BADGERS SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS BY STATE
California (1): Deacon Hill
Colorado (1): Al Ashford
Connecticut (1): Skyler Bell
Illinois (1): Bryan Sanborn
Iowa (1): TJ Bollers
Florida (2): Jake Chaney, Ricardo Hallman
Minnesota (2): Riley Mahlman, Jake Ratzlaff
New Jersey (1): Mike Jarvis
Ohio (3): Markus Allen, Darryl Peterson, Jack Pugh
Pennsylvania (1): Nolan Rucci
Tennessee (1): Antwan Roberts
Wisconsin (6): Jackson Acker, Ayo Adebogan, Braelon Allen, JP Benzschawel, Loyal Crawford, Hunter Wohler
COMMITS BY PROJECTED POSITION
Badger Commits By Projected Position
QB: Deacon Hill
TB: Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts
WR: Markus Allen, Skyler Bell
TE: Jack Pugh
OL: JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci
DE: Mike Jarvis
DT: None
OLB: Ayo Adebogan, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson
ILB: Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn
CB: Al Ashford, Ricardo Hallman
S: Braelon Allen, Hunter Wohler
WISCONSIN 2021 CLASS IN COMMITMENT ORDER
|RANK
|YEAR
|NATIONAL RANK
|STAR AVERAGE
|TOTAL SIGNEES
|
No. 1
|
No. 15
|
3.48
|
21
|
No. 2
|
No. 27
|
3.26
|
19
|
No. 3
|
No. 28
|
3.2
|
20
|
No. 4
|
No. 33
|
2.88
|
26
|
No. 5
|
No. 33
|
2.77
|
22
|
No. 6
|
No. 34
|
3.06
|
18
|
No. 7
|
No. 35
|
3.11
|
18
|
No. 8
|
No. 35
|
3.08
|
25
|
No. 9
|
No. 37
|
2.95
|
19
|
No. 10
|
No. 39
|
2.81
|
21
|
No. 11
|
No. 39
|
2.48
|
23
|
No. 12
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 13
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 14
|
No. 40
|
2.7
|
23
|
No. 15
|
No. 41
|
2.83
|
24
|
No. 16
|
No. 43
|
3.0
|
21
|
No. 17
|
No. 49
|
2.52
|
23
|
No. 18
|
No. 57
|
3.08
|
12
|
No. 19
|
No. 57
|
2.84
|
19
|
No. 20
|
No. 87
|
2.88
|
24
|
AVERAGE
|
40.5
|
2.95
|
20.9