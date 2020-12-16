 Breaking Down the Wisconsin Badgers 2021 Recruiting Class
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 17:29:58 -0600') }} football

Breaking Down Wisconsin's 2021 Recruiting Class

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation
An introduction to the Wisconsin Badgers 2021 football recruiting class.

WR Markus Allen was the final offensive piece to Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class when he committed in early November
BADGERS SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS BY STATE

California (1): Deacon Hill

Colorado (1): Al Ashford

Connecticut (1): Skyler Bell

Illinois (1): Bryan Sanborn

Iowa (1): TJ Bollers

Florida (2): Jake Chaney, Ricardo Hallman

Minnesota (2): Riley Mahlman, Jake Ratzlaff

New Jersey (1): Mike Jarvis

Ohio (3): Markus Allen, Darryl Peterson, Jack Pugh

Pennsylvania (1): Nolan Rucci

Tennessee (1): Antwan Roberts

Wisconsin (6): Jackson Acker, Ayo Adebogan, Braelon Allen, JP Benzschawel, Loyal Crawford, Hunter Wohler

Safety Hunter Wohler is the highest-rated in-state player in Wisconsin's class, narrowly beating out fellow four stars Braelon Allen and JP Benzschawel
COMMITS BY PROJECTED POSITION

Badger Commits By Projected Position

QB: Deacon Hill

TB: Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts

WR: Markus Allen, Skyler Bell

TE: Jack Pugh

OL: JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci

DE: Mike Jarvis

DT: None

OLB: Ayo Adebogan, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson

ILB: Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn

CB: Al Ashford, Ricardo Hallman

S: Braelon Allen, Hunter Wohler

WISCONSIN 2021 CLASS IN COMMITMENT ORDER

Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes During the Rivals.com Era
RANK YEAR  NATIONAL RANK STAR AVERAGE TOTAL SIGNEES

No. 1

CLASS OF 2021

No. 15

3.48

21

No. 2

CLASS OF 2019

No. 27

3.26

19

No. 3

CLASS OF 2020

No. 28

3.2

20

No. 4

CLASS OF 2014

No. 33

2.88

26

No. 5

CLASS OF 2005

No. 33

2.77

22

No. 6

CLASS OF 2007

No. 34

3.06

18

No. 7

CLASS OF 2017

No. 35

3.11

18

No. 8

CLASS OF 2016

No. 35

3.08

25

No. 9

CLASS OF 2015

No. 37

2.95

19

No. 10

CLASS OF 2003

No. 39

2.81

21

No. 11

CLASS OF 2004

No. 39

2.48

23

No. 12

CLASS OF 2018

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 13

CLASS OF 2011

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 14

CLASS OF 2006

No. 40

2.7

23

No. 15

CLASS OF 2008

No. 41

2.83

24

No. 16

CLASS OF 2009

No. 43

3.0

21

No. 17

CLASS OF 2002

No. 49

2.52

23

No. 18

CLASS OF 2012

No. 57

3.08

12

No. 19

CLASS OF 2013

No. 57

2.84

19

No. 20

CLASS OF 2010

No. 87

2.88

24

AVERAGE

40.5

2.95

20.9
