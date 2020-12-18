PODCAST: Ep.131: Breaking Down the Best Recruiting Class in Badgers History
The fax machine has gone quiet for another year, but the old reliable printed off a lot of good news for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.
On the first day of the national signing period, the University of Wisconsin officially signed 21 prospects that represent the best class in the modern era of internet recruiting rankings. Ten projected offensive players, 11 projected defensive players, one five-star prospect, eight four-star prospects, some players who could play early and others who provide quality depth in what comes in as the No.15 class in the country, according to Rivals.com
On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, we'll break down all 21 recruits and what they are bringing to the program. We'll hear comments from Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on the players, as well as an interview with Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, who also oversees the Badgers' recruiting department.
Plus, we'll preview Wisconsin basketball's game against Louisville and the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe tomorrow afternoon between the Badgers and Minnesota.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode!
