The fax machine has gone quiet for another year, but the old reliable printed off a lot of good news for the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

On the first day of the national signing period, the University of Wisconsin officially signed 21 prospects that represent the best class in the modern era of internet recruiting rankings. Ten projected offensive players, 11 projected defensive players, one five-star prospect, eight four-star prospects, some players who could play early and others who provide quality depth in what comes in as the No.15 class in the country, according to Rivals.com