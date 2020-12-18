Wisconsin and Minnesota, which square off Saturday in Madison, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Wisconsin extended an early offer to offensive tackle Sam Schlueter, a member of the 2016 class. But just a few weeks after his visit to Madison, the three-star prospect shut things down and committed to Minnesota.

"I really liked the school and the Minnesota coaching staff is outstanding," Schlueter told Rivals.com. "I just felt comfortable there. It felt like the right fit for me. After talking and looking through my top three schools in the past few days, I decided that Minnesota was for me. I think I decided that on Wednesday or Thursday. I told my family then how I felt and they are always in full support of whatever I want to do, so they're all in with me."

In the 2016 class, Wisconsin signed offensive linemen Patrick Kasl, Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen.