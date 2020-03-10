News More News
2020-03-10 football

Spring Camp Preview: Five upperclassmen to watch at camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five upperclassmen to watch during spring camp and into the summer.

Miss a preview? Catch up here:

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINE | DEFENSIVE ENDS | DEFENSIVE TACKLES | INSIDE LINEBACKERS | OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS | CORNERBACKS | SAFETIES | SPECIAL TEAMS |

Redshirt senior outside linebacker Noah Burks

Senior Noah Burks is expected to start at outside linebacker.
Senior Noah Burks is expected to start at outside linebacker. (Darren Lee Photography)

Career so far: Noah Burks started 12 games in 2019 and registered 36 total tackles and two sacks.

Reason to watch: Burks, a former four-star prospect, steps into the "spotlight" position on Wisconsin's defense, which has produced NFL players such as Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun, among others. Can Burks continue the tradition and emerge as the Badgers' impact edge rusher this year?

Likely outcome: Burks' spot with the No. 1 defense probably isn't up for debate. But his ability to provide a spark at outside backer will be crucial for Wisconsin in 2020. He won't be Baun, but Burks has the potential to be a consistent playmaker.

Redshirt junior offensive guard Josh Seltzner 

Josh Seltzner
Josh Seltzner (Jake Kocorowski)
