BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five upperclassmen to watch during spring camp and into the summer.

Career so far: Noah Burks started 12 games in 2019 and registered 36 total tackles and two sacks.

Reason to watch: Burks, a former four-star prospect, steps into the "spotlight" position on Wisconsin's defense, which has produced NFL players such as Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun, among others. Can Burks continue the tradition and emerge as the Badgers' impact edge rusher this year?

Likely outcome: Burks' spot with the No. 1 defense probably isn't up for debate. But his ability to provide a spark at outside backer will be crucial for Wisconsin in 2020. He won't be Baun, but Burks has the potential to be a consistent playmaker.

