MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the outside linebackers.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Noah Burks, R-Sophomore Jaylan Franklin and Izayah Green-May, R-Freshman Spencer Lytle

Who’s Gone: R-Sr Zach Baun and Tyler Johnson, R-Jr Christian Bell

Who’s New: Nick Herbig

