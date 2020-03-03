Wisconsin Spring Football Preview - Outside Linebackers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the outside linebackers.
Who’s Back: R-Senior Noah Burks, R-Sophomore Jaylan Franklin and Izayah Green-May, R-Freshman Spencer Lytle
Who’s Gone: R-Sr Zach Baun and Tyler Johnson, R-Jr Christian Bell
Who’s New: Nick Herbig
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news