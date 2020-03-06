MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next week, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the special teams.

Who’s Back: Kickers: R-Junior Collin Larsh and R-Freshman Blake Wilcox. Punter: R-Sophomore Conor Schlichting. Long Snappers: Senior Adam Bay, R-Junior Josh Bernhagen and R-Freshman Peter Bowden.

Who’s Gone: R-Senior Kicker Zach Hintze, R-Senior Punter Connor Allen and Senior Punter Anthony Lotti. Kick returner Aron Cruickshank.

Who’s New: Nobody