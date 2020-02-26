MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we begin with examining the wide receiver position.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Jack Dunn and Kendric Pryor, Senior Danny Davis, R-Junior Cade Green and Emmet Perry, R-Sophomore A.J. Abbott, Mike Gregoire and Taj Mustapha, R-Freshman Stephan Bracey, Jordan DiBenedetto, Cooper Nelson, Cam Phillips

Who’s Gone: Senior A.J. Taylor, Junior Quintez Cephus, Sophomore Aron Cruickshank

Who’s New: Chimere Dike