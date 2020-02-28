MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the offensive line.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Cole Van Lanen, R-Junior Logan Bruss, Josh Seltzner, Blake Smithback and Aaron Vopal, R-Sophomore Tyler Beach, Michael Furtney and Andrew Lyons, R-Freshmen Logan Brown, Logan O’Brien and Joe Tippmann

Who’s Gone: R-Senior Jason Erdmann and David Moorman, R-Junior Tyler Biadasz

Who’s New: Dylan Barrett and Jack Nelson