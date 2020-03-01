MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the defensive tackles.

Who’s Back: Junior Bryson Williams, Sophomore Keeanu Benton

Who’s Gone: R-Sr Gunnar Roberge

Who’s New: Nobody