MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the defensive ends.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, R-Junior Michael Balistreri and Matt Henningsen, R-Sophomore Isaiah Mullens, R-Freshmen Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez.

Who’s Gone: R-Sr David Pfaff

Who’s New: Cade McDonald