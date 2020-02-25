MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we begin with examining the running backs and fullbacks position.

Who’s Back: Fullbacks: R-Senior Mason Stokke, Junior John Chenal, R-Freshman Quan Easterling. Running Backs: R-Senior Garrett Groshek, R-Sophomores Isaac Guerendo, Hunter Johnson, Brady Schipper and Nakia Watson, R-Freshman Julius Davis

Who’s Gone: Senior Bradrick Shaw; Junior Jonathan Taylor

Who’s New: Nobody