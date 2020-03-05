MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next week, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the safeties.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Eric Burrell and Collin Wilder, Senior Madison Cone, R-Junior Tyler Mais and Scott Nelson, R-Sophomore Reggie Pearson and John Torchio, R-Freshmen Dante Caputo and Titus Toler.

Who’s Gone: Nobody

Who’s New: Nobody