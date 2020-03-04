MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next week, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the cornerbacks.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Christian Volpentesta and Caesar Williams, R-Junior Deron Harrell, Faion Hicks and Kobe Knaak, Junior Rachad Wildgoose, R-Sophomore Travian Blaylock and Donte Burton, Sophomore Alexander Smith, R-Freshmen Dean Engram and Semar Melvin

Who’s Gone: R-Freshman James Williams

Who’s New: Nobody

