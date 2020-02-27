MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we begin with examining the tight end position.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Gabe Lloyd, R-Junior Jake Ferguson, R-Sophomore Jake Eschenbach, Cormac Sampson and Coy Wanner, R-Freshmen Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci

Who’s Gone: R-Seniors Luke Benzschawel and Seth Currens

Who’s New: Nobody

