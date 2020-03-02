MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s spring camp set to begin next month, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Sept.4 against Indiana, we examine the inside linebackers.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Mike Maskalunas, Junior Jack Sanborn, R-Sophomore Jacob Heyroth and Marty Strey, Sophomore Leo Chenal, R-Freshmen Tatum Grass, Jackson Kollath and Maema Njongmeta

Who’s Gone: R-Sr Chris Orr, R-Sr Travis Wiltjer

Who’s New: Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman