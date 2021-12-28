Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 cornerbacks
Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Cornerback was one of the deeper positions on the 2021 roster, but the group could look different come spring camp. Sixth-year senior Caesar Williams will have exhausted his eligibility, while fellow multi-year starter Faion Hicks remains undecided in regards to his future.
Dean Engram and Alex Smith were the next duo behind Williams and Hicks on the fall depth chart. Semar Melvin likely has the inside track to crack the two-deep, but Amaun Williams, Max Lofy, Ricardo Hallman and Al Ashford are also in the mix.
In the 2022 class, position coach Hank Poteat helped land signatures from three-star prospects Avyonne Jones and A'Khoury Lyde. Taking two more in the following cycle seems realistic, especially with Williams, a current walk-on, having performed like a scholarship corner during fall camp.
OFFERED TARGETS
Wisconsin, which offered in late January, projects Sion to play on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been the lead contact for the Badgers.
"Coach Po and Coach (Eric) Johnson, those two are the main coaches that I've been in contact with," Sion told BadgerBlitz.com. "Honestly, it seemed like the contact died down from Wisconsin, but a lot of that was on me having to call them. But after Sept. 1, it's been full-go. They have made sure that I know I'm a top priority for them, and I feel the same way. Wisconsin sees me anywhere in the secondary.
"My relationship with Coach Po is great. It's not just about football because he checks up on me with grades, my family and what I like to do away from football. It's constant communication from him. That's something that I really look for because I'm not a logo guy, so I like the family feel at Wisconsin."
Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi and West Virginia, among others, are also involved in Sion's recruitment.
