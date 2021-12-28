Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 cornerbacks

Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks. RELATED: QB | RB | TE | WR | OL | DL | LB | EDGE | SAFETY |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Tristen Sion is a top cornerback target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Courtesy of Tristen Sion)

Cornerback was one of the deeper positions on the 2021 roster, but the group could look different come spring camp. Sixth-year senior Caesar Williams will have exhausted his eligibility, while fellow multi-year starter Faion Hicks remains undecided in regards to his future. Dean Engram and Alex Smith were the next duo behind Williams and Hicks on the fall depth chart. Semar Melvin likely has the inside track to crack the two-deep, but Amaun Williams, Max Lofy, Ricardo Hallman and Al Ashford are also in the mix. In the 2022 class, position coach Hank Poteat helped land signatures from three-star prospects Avyonne Jones and A'Khoury Lyde. Taking two more in the following cycle seems realistic, especially with Williams, a current walk-on, having performed like a scholarship corner during fall camp.

OFFERED TARGETS