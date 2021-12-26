Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 edge prospects
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the edge prospects.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin, led by assistant coach Bobby April, has recruited the outside linebacker position better than any on the current roster. The Badgers are set to lose Noah Burks after the Las Vegas Bowl, but of the eight scholarship players expected to return, five were rated as four-star prospects coming out of high school.
This spring, Nick Herbig will begin his third year as a starter for the Badgers. C.J. Goetz will likely be penciled in on the opposite side, with Spencer Lytle and Aaron Witt - assuming each is healthy - expected to open with the No. 2 defense. The next wave of talent includes Kaden Johnson, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and Ayo Adebogun. With that, April should have plenty to work with moving forward.
In the 2023 class, the Badgers signed in-state talent Isaac Hamm, as well as preferred walk-on Austin Harnetiaux. In the following cycle, the Badgers are involved with a handful of intriguing prospects from across the country.
OFFERED TARGETS
Tackett Curtis, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country, visited Wisconsin unofficially in early June. The four-star prospect then returned to Madison for the Badgers' game against Michigan. UW is in a good spot to receive an official visit this summer.
"Wisconsin is a great place and they've dedicated so much time and interest in me," Curtis told BadgerBlitz.com. "They're really high up there on my board and I really love Wisconsin and everything that they're doing there. And with Coach (Bobby) April, he's a great coach and I really enjoy talking to him.
"I'm going to take some official visits this summer but Coach April said he's going to come back down to watch me play in the state championship, so that will probably be the next step with Wisconsin."
Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford and USC, among many others, are also involved in Curtis' recruitment.
