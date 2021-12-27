 Wisconsin has been selective with its offers to safeties so far in the 2023 class
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 safeties

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Junior safetyJulian Smith was recently offered by Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has a pair of veteran safeties - Collin Wilder (6th year) and Scott Nelson (5th year) - who will no longer be with the program next spring. Behind them, walk-on John Torchio, who will start in Wilder's place against Arizona State, is expected to be UW's top returnee. He could be paired alongside Travian Blaylock with the No. 1 defense during camp.

Looking at the future of the position, the staff is high true freshman Hunter Wohler, who was involved on special teams this fall. Preston Zachman, a converted linebacker, also has a big offseason ahead of him.

In the 2022 class, the Badgers signed Austin Brown, arguably the top target on their board at the position for much of the spring and summer, as well as preferred walk-on Jackson Trudgeon. In the 2023 cycle, Wisconsin has been very selective with offers at safety thus far.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2022 Roster
Player  Eligibility Stars

*John Torchio

Fifth year

Travian Blaylock

Fifth year

Preston Zachman

Third year

Hunter Wohler

Second year

*Owen Arnett

Second year

Austin Brown

First year

*Jackson Trudgeon

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

Wisconsin was offer No. 1 for Julian Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound projected safety from Garces High School in California.

"What stood out to Wisconsin was my footwork and how I attack the ball," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "They really like that I have an eye for the ball and that I can make plays.

"I know about Wisconsin and that's a school that does interest me right now. I know it's far from home but it's a dream come true and I'll remember during my recruitment that Wisconsin came in first."

