Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 linebackers

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

For this report, we're focusing more on Bob Bostad's group on the inside before moving over to the outside linebackers and edge prospects on Sunday.

In the middle, Wisconsin could lose three of its top four inside linebackers from the 2021 season if junior Leo Chenal, an All-American this fall, leaves early for the NFL. As it stands right now, Jack Sanborn and Mike Maskalunas are set to play their final game for the Badgers later this month.

Assuming Chenal is gone, Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njonmeta likely have the inside track to start, but the staff is also high on freshmen Jake Ratzlaff, Jake Chaney and Bryan Sanborn. All six have a big spring camp ahead of them.

For much of the 2022 cycle, the Badgers were not expected to take a scholarship inside linebacker, but that changed when UW offered and landed Aidan Vaughan late in the fall. The staff followed that up by securing a walk-on commitment from in-state standout Luna Larson, who turned down multiple scholarships in order to join UW's roster. In the junior class, Bostad has been very selective with offers thus far.