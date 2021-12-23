 Wisconsin has been selective with offers so far in the 2023 class
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 offensive linemen

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
Three fifth-year seniors - Josh Seltzner, Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss - were part of Wisconsin's starting unit during the regular season, a sign that the offensive line will have different leadership next spring. That could also be true from atop the position group, as long-time assistant Joe Rudolph is rumored to be a top candidate for the same opening at Virginia Tech.

Regardless of the coach, the production at the position isn't expected to dip with a strong wave of talent waiting in the wings. Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson were starters during the regular season, with versatile second-year lineman Tanor Bortolini also filling in nicely at numerous spots in 2021. Veterans Cormac Sampson and Michael Furtney are expected to battle for Seltzner's starting job at guard this spring, with Logan Brown, Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci working at tackle. JP Benzschawel (guard) and Dylan Barrett (center) are also in the mix.

In the 2022 class, Wisconsin signed in-staters Joe Brunner and Barrett Nelson. The staff is still waiting on a decision from Carson Hinzman, who is focused on Wisconsin and Ohio State. In the following cycle, only three known offers have been extended thus far.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2022 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

Michael Furtney

Fifth year

*Sean Timmis

Third year

Cormac Sampson

Fifth year

Nolan Rucci

Second year

Logan Brown

Fourth year

JP Benzschawel

Second year

Joe Tippmann

Fourth year

Riley Mahlman

Second year

Jack Nelson

Third year

Barrett Nelson

First year

Dylan Barrett

Third year

Joe Brunner

First year

Tanor Bortolini

Third year

*Drew Evans

First year

Trey Wedig

Third year

*John Clifford

First year

*Kerry Kodanko

Third year



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

{{ article.author_name }}