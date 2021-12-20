Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 running backs

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the running backs. RELATED: QBs |

J.T. Smith is a top running back target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Outside of freshman sensation Braelon Allen, Wisconsin's running back room has plenty of question marks heading into the offseason. Will Isaac Guerendo (leg) be healthy enough to compete in spring camp? Will Chez Mellusi be a contributor at all in 2022 after he suffered a torn ACL against Rutgers? Will Julius Davis continue to trend in the right direction? Will the Badgers use the transfer portal after not signing a scholarship back during the early period last week? At fullback, senior John Chenal has the option to return for a fifth season, though that doesn't appear likely. He was the only player listed at the position this fall after Quan Easterling entered the transfer portal. On the current roster, Cam Large (tight end) and Riley Nowakowski (outside linebacker) are both candidates to make the switch to fullback this spring. Heading into his second season at Wisconsin, position coach Gary Brown has plenty on his plate, responsibilities that also include landing one or two tailbacks in the 2023 class.

OFFERED PROSPECTS