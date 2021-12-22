Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn, three of the top four receivers on Wisconsin's current depth chart, will play their final game at UW later this month in the Las Vegas Bowl. With that, things are expected to look much different at Alvis Whitted's position next spring, especially if the Badgers use the transfer portal to address a need at wide out this winter.
Second-year receiver Chimere Dike is projected to be atop the depth chart next year. Reps beyond him, however, appear to be open, with Markus Allen, A.J. Abbott, Stephan Bracey, Isaac Smith and Skyler Bell all battling for time. The Badgers signed at least two scholarship receivers in the 2022 class - Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony; three if you count three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli. In the junior cycle, a handful of offers have already went out to projected receivers.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player (continued)
|Eligibility
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fifth year
|
First year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
|
Second year
|
|
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Wisconsin, which offered Kaleb Black in May, projects the junior from Texas to play receiver at the next level. Whitted has kept in contact with the three-star prospect this fall.
"Coach Whitted said he watched my film and saw my grades and he liked both," Black told BadgerBlitz.com. "He asked me what I wanted to do in college and they have my major, business management. I think he said they were No. 10 in the country for that. I'm definitely going to be doing my research on Wisconsin now that I have the offer. It seems like a great school in the Big Ten.
"Besides the speed, I feel like I have good hands and I'm a leader. I like to get everyone on the team on the same page. I feel like I can make everyone else around me better and I think Coach Whitted saw that."
Houston, Kansas and Tulsa have also extended offers to Black.
