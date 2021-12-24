 Wisconsin has sent a few offers out to defensive linemen in the 2023 class.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-24 14:02:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant is a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 class.
Three-star defensive lineman Tyler Gant is a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 class.

Wisconsin will lose starter Matt Henningsen to the NFL and top reserve Bryson Williams to graduation, but position coach Ross Kolodziej received big news during bowl prep when Keeanu Benton announced "at this point, I'm thinking about coming back."

With Benton, an all-Big Ten second-team pick this fall, and end Isaiah Mullens anchoring the line next year, Kolodziej's group should be a position of strength, especially if Rodas Johnson and James Thompson continue to trend in the right direction. One area of concern, however, is the lack of depth behind Benton, where the Badgers will likely look towards Gio Paez during spring camp.

On the recruiting front, Kolodziej helped secure signatures from three-star tackle Curtis Neal and three-star end Tristan Monday in the 2022 class. In the following cycle, the Badgers are involved with a handful of national targets at both tackle and end.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2022 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

Isaiah Mullens

Fifth year

Cade McDonald

Third year

Rodas Johnson

Fourth year

Ben Barten

Third year

Isaac Townsend

Fourth year

*Thomas Brunner

Third year

Gio Paez

Fourth year

Michael Jarvis

Second year

Keeanu Benton

Fourth year

Curtis Neal

First year

James Thompson

Third year

Tristan Monday

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED TARGETS

Kayden McDonald, the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country, visited Wisconsin in June. The four-star junior was expected to return this fall, but that trip never materialized.

"Coach K (Kolodziej) said I'm a perfect fit in their defense," McDonald told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’m a guy that could come in and make a difference. Only thing we didn’t get to do was sit down and go over film with me. My mom and I were in Coach Chryst’s office talking, so we kind of ran out of time. Coach K is cool and he knows what he’s doing. It feels like I've known him for a long time. He was with us from the time the workout ended until we left for the airport. The city was nice and the campus is beautiful."

Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina State and Tennessee, among others, are also involved in McDonald's recruitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}