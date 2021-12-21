Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Jake Ferguson is set to play his final game at Wisconsin later this month, and the focus this offseason will be on replacing the void left by the multi-year starter and future pro. Heading into the spring, positon coach Mickey Turner is also working through injuries within his group. Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich all missed a significant amount of time during the 2021 regular season.
Heading into camp, Jack Eschenbach will likely be penciled in with the No. 1 unit. He could be Wisconsin's best pass-catching option, along with Cundiff and Jaylan Franklin. If healthy, Rucci (leg) and Large (leg) are viewed as two of the better blocking options on the unit. It also wouldn't be surprising to see Wisconsin target a tight end in the transfer portal this winter if it finds the right fit.
The Badgers signed JT Seagreaves last week and are in on a handful of intriguing tight ends in the 2023 class.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Kai Black picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit in June. The three-star prospect, who returned to campus for UW's opener against Penn State, spent much of that day in Madison with position coach Mickey Turner by his side.
"He's (Turner) a great dude," Black told BadgerBlitz.com. "I loved my time with him up at Wisconsin. I can't stress enough how great he was to us. I love his personality and he's definitely someone I'm looking forward to building a relationship with at Wisconsin.
"I love Wisconsin and it was a great experience to be up in Madison. Compared to some of the other schools I've been to, it's a high contender for me as far as my options for college. What really surprised me the most was their stadium, actually. It seats a lot of people and everyone seems to be into Wisconsin football up there. The stadium seemed really vibrant."
Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and Vanderbilt have also offered Black.
