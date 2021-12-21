Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 tight ends

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends. RELATED: QBs | RBs |

Four-star tight end Preston Zinter is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Jake Ferguson is set to play his final game at Wisconsin later this month, and the focus this offseason will be on replacing the void left by the multi-year starter and future pro. Heading into the spring, positon coach Mickey Turner is also working through injuries within his group. Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich all missed a significant amount of time during the 2021 regular season. Heading into camp, Jack Eschenbach will likely be penciled in with the No. 1 unit. He could be Wisconsin's best pass-catching option, along with Cundiff and Jaylan Franklin. If healthy, Rucci (leg) and Large (leg) are viewed as two of the better blocking options on the unit. It also wouldn't be surprising to see Wisconsin target a tight end in the transfer portal this winter if it finds the right fit. The Badgers signed JT Seagreaves last week and are in on a handful of intriguing tight ends in the 2023 class.

OFFERED PROSPECTS