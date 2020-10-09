MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, our last feature looks at the special teams. .

Who’s Back: Kickers: R-Junior Collin Larsh. Punter: R-Junior Conor Schlichting. Long Snappers: Seniors Adam Bay and Josh Bernhagen and R-Freshman Peter Bowden.

Who’s Gone: Kickers Zach Hintze, Joe Stoll and Blake Wilcox. Punters Connor Allen and Anthony Lotti. Kick returner Aron Cruickshank.

Who’s New: Junior Punter Andy Vujnovich. Freshman Kicker/Punter Gavin Meyers, Freshman Kicker Jack Van Dyke.