MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct.24 against Illinois, we begin with examining the quarterback position.

Who’s Back: Senior Jack Coan, R-Junior Danny Vanden Boom, R-Sophomore Chase Wolf, R-Freshman Graham Mertz

Who’s Gone: Nobody

Who’s New: Freshman Daniel Wright