Wisconsin Badgers Fall Camp Preview: Safeties
MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we examine the safeties.
Previews: QBs | RBs/FBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | ILBs | OLBs | CBs |
Who’s Back: R-Seniors Eric Burrell and Collin Wilder, Senior Madison Cone, R-Juniors Tyler Mais and Scott Nelson, R-Sophomore John Torchio, R-Freshmen Dante Caputo and Titus Toler.
Who’s Gone: Reggie Pearson
Who’s New: R-Sophomores Travian Blaylock and Brady Schipper
