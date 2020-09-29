MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct.24 against Illinois, we continue with examining the tight end position.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Gabe Lloyd, R-Junior Jake Ferguson, R-Sophomore Jack Eschenbach, R-Freshmen Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci

Who’s Gone: Luke Benzschawel, Seth Currens, Coy Wanner, Cormac Sampson (moved to the offensive line)

Who’s New: R-Sophomore Jaylan Franklin, Freshmen Cole Dakovich and Cam Large

