MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we examine the inside linebackers.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Mike Maskalunas, Junior Jack Sanborn, Sophomore Leo Chenal, R-Freshmen Tatum Grass and Maema Njongmeta

Who’s Gone: Chris Orr, Travis Wiltjer, Jackson Kollath

Who’s New: True freshmen Ross Gengler, Malik Reed, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman