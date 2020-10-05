Wisconsin Badgers Fall Camp Preview: Inside Linebackers
MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we examine the inside linebackers.
Previews: QBs | RBs/FBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs |
Who’s Back: R-Senior Mike Maskalunas, Junior Jack Sanborn, Sophomore Leo Chenal, R-Freshmen Tatum Grass and Maema Njongmeta
Who’s Gone: Chris Orr, Travis Wiltjer, Jackson Kollath
Who’s New: True freshmen Ross Gengler, Malik Reed, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news