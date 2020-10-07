MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we examine the cornerbacks.

Who’s Back: R-Seniors Caesar Williams and Kobe Knaak, R-Juniors Deron Harrell and Faion Hicks, Junior Rachad Wildgoose, R-Sophomores Donte Burton and Alexander Smith, R-Freshmen and Semar Melvin and Dean Engram

Who’s Gone: Christian Volpentesta, Travian Blaylock (position switch), James Williams

Who’s New: Freshmen Max Lofy and Amaun Williams