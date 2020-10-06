MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we examine the outside linebackers.

Previews: QBs | RBs/FBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | ILBs |

Who’s Back: R-Senior Noah Burks, R-Junior Izayah Green-May, R-Sophomores C.J. Goetz and Marty Strey, R-Freshman Spencer Lytle

Who’s Gone: Zack Baun, Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell, Jaylan Franklin (moved to tight end)

Who’s New: Freshmen Nick Herbig, Riley Nowakowski, Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt.