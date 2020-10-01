MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct. 24 against Illinois, we continue with examining the defensive ends.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, R-Junior Michael Balistreri and Matt Henningsen, R-Sophomore Isaiah Mullens and Boyd Dietzen, R-Freshmen Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez.

Who’s Gone: David Pfaff

Who’s New: Freshmen Cade McDonald and James Thompson

