MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct.24 against Illinois, we begin with examining the running backs and fullbacks position.

Who’s Back: Fullbacks: Senior Mason Stokke, Junior John Chenal, R-Freshman Quan Easterling. Running Backs: R-Senior Garrett Groshek, R-Sophomores Isaac Guerendo and Nakia Watson, R-Freshman Julius Davis

Who’s Gone: Senior Bradrick Shaw; Junior Jonathan Taylor

Who’s New: Freshman Jalen Berger