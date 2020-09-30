MADISON, Wis. - With Wisconsin’s fall camp beginning, BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2020 Badgers. Preparing for the season opener on Oct.24 against Illinois, we continue with examining the offensive line.

Who’s Back: R-Senior Cole Van Lanen, R-Junior Tyler Beach, Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss, Josh Seltzner, Blake Smithback and Aaron Vopal, R-Sophomore Michael Furtney, R-Freshmen Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann

Who’s Gone: Jason Erdmann, David Moorman, Tyler Biadasz, Andrew Lyons, Logan O’Brien

Who’s New: R-Senior Jon Dietzen, R-Sophomore Cormac Sampson, Freshmen Dylan Barrett, Tanor Bortolini, Ben Barten, Kerry Kodanko, Jack Nelson, Sean Timmis and Trey Wedig.