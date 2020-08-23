Top 9: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 1

The Word: Four-star senior Nolan Rucci remains the top target on the Badgers' recruiting board. Wisconsin and Penn State are believed to be the frontrunners for the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country, who has received a handful of FutureCast predictions in favor of UW this summer.

From Rivals.com's Adam Friedman:

"Rucci isn’t rushing his recruitment and seems content to wait and see what additional effects the pandemic will have on the recruiting process as a whole. If the dead period gets extended again, the chances of Rucci committing sooner rather than later go up but Rucci will still want to wait it out. He isn’t feeling a lot of pressure at this point and that should help him make a well-informed decision.

"On the topic of his decision, it still sounds like Wisconsin, Penn State, Clemson, and Stanford are the top choices but this is a very fluid race. Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame are still very much involved in Rucci’s recruitment and he’d liked to get another look at all of these programs, if possible."