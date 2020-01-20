The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Defensive end/outside linebacker T.J. Bollers

Offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Four-star edge prospect T.J. Bollers camped with the Badgers in June, visited twice in the fall and is expected to return to Madison on March 1 for a junior day. “They’ve always been a big-time, Big Ten school,” Bollers told Rivals.com. “Being able to get an offer from them was really big for me. I didn’t really know what to expect when I first visited there but I was like, ‘Wow, I could really see myself there.'" “I’m going to take an official visit out there. The coaching staff is great, I love coach (Paul) Chryst and coach Bobby April. I’m being recruited more as an outside linebacker there than a defensive end so I’m looking forward to getting that opportunity if I do choose to go there.”

No. 2: Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci

Offers: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: The younger brother of freshman tight end Hayden Rucci, four-star Nolan Rucci already has a strong connection to Wisconsin. But the Badgers have stiff competition for the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, who was in Madison most recently in November. "Certainly it's a factor with Hayden being at Wisconsin because we have a really good relationship," Rucci told BadgerBlitz.com. "For his last season in high school we played next to each other and that was great. We like to work together a lot and having him there and playing together is definitely something I would enjoy doing again. It factors into my decision and he's recruiting me hard. I'm appreciative of that." Though Rucci hasn't talked favorites, Penn State and Wisconsin are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end.

No. 3: Inside linebacker Mac Uihlein